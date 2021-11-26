Northern Trust Corp Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 582.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Cardiff Oncology worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

