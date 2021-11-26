Northern Trust Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 337.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,367 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

