Northern Trust Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.63% of Surface Oncology worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Shares of SURF stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $261.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Surface Oncology had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.