Northern Trust Corp Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $785,227,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 74,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $656,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $111.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $111.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

