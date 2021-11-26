Northern Trust Corp Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Smith Micro Software worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.82 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SMSI. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

