Northern Trust Corp Has $2.26 Million Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.15% of SecureWorks worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SCWX stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

