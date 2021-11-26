Northern Trust Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.56% of BeyondSpring worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $519.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

