Northern Trust Corp Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of PCSB Financial worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.63.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

