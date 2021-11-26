Northern Trust Corp Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of PCSB Financial worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $297.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.