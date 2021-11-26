Northern Trust Corp Has $2.36 Million Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Macatawa Bank worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 323,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 80,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83. Macatawa Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

