Northern Trust Corp Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of GTY Technology worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GTY Technology by 499.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 103,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GTY Technology by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GTY Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $797,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

GTYH stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.14.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

