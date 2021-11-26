Northern Trust Corp Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 657.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of Thryv worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Thryv by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after buying an additional 291,998 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 5,831.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 308,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 974,244 shares of company stock valued at $30,616,076. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

