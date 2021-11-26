Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 408.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 890,656 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $3,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

STKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $461,131. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $438.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.60.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Group Hospitality Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

