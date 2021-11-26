Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 896.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $509.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.56. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

