Northern Trust Corp Invests $2.36 Million in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 333.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 35.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 526.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 693,335 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $5.10 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

