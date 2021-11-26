Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Red River Bancshares worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

