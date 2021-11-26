Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Vor Biopharma worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $1,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

