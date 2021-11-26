Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,220 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Establishment Labs worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

