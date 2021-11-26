Northern Trust Corp Purchases 19,249 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Suzano by 7,189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 7.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 147.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Suzano by 65.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 257,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

SUZ stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 120.87% and a net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Suzano in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.