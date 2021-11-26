Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of South Plains Financial worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

