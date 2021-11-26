Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,808 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,734,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after acquiring an additional 277,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 214,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFP stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $915.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter.

RFP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

