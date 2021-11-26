Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,078 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.28% of Pzena Investment Management worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $11.10 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $801.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.