Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,218 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.