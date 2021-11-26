Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,668 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,668 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

VFH stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

