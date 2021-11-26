Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,972 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.35% of Atlanticus worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $64.80 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $978.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

