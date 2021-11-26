Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,318 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORRF opened at $25.00 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $280.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

