Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,320 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Marlin Business Services worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 106,493 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the second quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

MRLN opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $276.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 45.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.