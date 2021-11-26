Northern Trust Corp Sells 56,047 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,047 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of Atreca worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atreca by 438.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 20.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 29.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Atreca stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.12.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). On average, equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

