Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.21% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $19.63 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. Research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

