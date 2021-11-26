Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of VOXX International worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 23.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 75,517 shares of company stock worth $884,655 over the last 90 days. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VOXX opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.35.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

