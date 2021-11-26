Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC opened at $361.37 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.35 and a 200-day moving average of $367.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

