Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,262 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 0.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 59.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 903,326 shares of company stock worth $82,493,427 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $124.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

