Northside Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 27.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $99,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $336.58 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

