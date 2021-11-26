Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 13,021 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 19.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $72,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

