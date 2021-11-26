Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 2412438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

