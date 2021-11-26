Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 15.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

