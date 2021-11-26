Norway Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Apple by 6.6% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 40,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 63,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.17 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

