Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.22

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 494479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

