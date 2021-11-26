Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.62

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.62 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 49588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

