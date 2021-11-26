Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $200.07

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $200.07, but opened at $210.50. Novavax shares last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 38,473 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $193.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,332 shares of company stock worth $43,023,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Novavax by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Novavax by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Novavax by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.