NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.74. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 333,577 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $19.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

