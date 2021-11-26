NuCypher Reaches Market Capitalization of $561.23 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $561.23 million and $158.81 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00233864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,348,939,790 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

