Nuggets Hits Market Cap of $692,243.82 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $692,243.82 and approximately $947.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00064064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.72 or 0.07391550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,055.80 or 1.00171528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

