Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $714,657.89 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 56.3% against the dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $714,657.89 and approximately $977.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00080343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.93 or 0.07538411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.54 or 0.99810636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

