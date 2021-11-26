NULS Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, NULS has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $52.31 million and approximately $32.45 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.86 or 0.07381233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,056.60 or 0.99979613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

