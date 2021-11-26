Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 63,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,880,478 shares.The stock last traded at $67.51 and had previously closed at $69.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

