Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.19. 54,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 730,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,123,200.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.