Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 51,944 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,944 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of GreenSky worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Corporate insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

GSKY stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

