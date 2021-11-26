Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 54,728 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of SIGA Technologies worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,415 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIGA. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $657.41 million, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

