Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 75,400 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

